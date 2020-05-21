Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2) [Image 3 of 5]

    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Artifacts photoed here were recovered in the 1970s by Andrew Bryant and once belonged to a former Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier, Sgt. Ernest L. Sampson, Jr. Sampson was a member of the Harrodsburg Tankers, which endured capture and placement in prisoner of war camps by Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 16:01
    Photo ID: 6259928
    VIRIN: 200521-Z-JR301-1034
    Resolution: 4000x4934
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2) [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)
    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)
    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)
    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)
    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    prisoner of war
    World War II
    Bataan Death March
    192nd Tank Battalion
    Harrodsburg Tankers
    38th Tank Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT