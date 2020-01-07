Ernest L. Sampson, Jr., was a member of the Harrodsburg Tankers, also known as Company D, 192nd Tank Battalion, which endured capture and placement in prisoner of war camps by Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. (courtesy photo)
Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)
