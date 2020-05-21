Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2) [Image 1 of 5]

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cody Stagner 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Image from the front cover of Far Eastern Prisoners of War Bulletin, August 1945, showing prisoners of war standing at attention in front of Japanese officers at Camp Cabanatuan, a prisoner of war camp near Manila, Philippines, used during World War II. Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier, Sgt. Ernest L. Sampson, Jr. Sampson was a member of the Harrodsburg Tankers, which endured capture and placement in prisoner of war camps, including Cabanatuan. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno/Released

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 16:00
    Kentucky National Guard
    prisoner of war
    World War II
    Bataan Death March
    192nd Tank Battalion
    Harrodsburg Tankers
    38th Tank Company

