75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia

A vehicle is driven off a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) during unloading operations in Somalia, June 28, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

