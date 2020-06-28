Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.28.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Cargo is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 28, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 05:27
    Photo ID: 6256298
    VIRIN: 200628-F-VS255-0329
    Resolution: 5205x3173
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Airlift
    Camp Lemonnier
    Somalia
    Security Forces
    Joint Operations
    CJTF-HOA
    75th EAS

