75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia

A U.S. Air Force 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster performs a preflight inspection inside a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 28, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

