U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Martin, junior sniper, assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), provides security for a 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) C-130J Super Hercules during unloading operations in Somalia, June 28, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJFT-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 05:28 Photo ID: 6256306 VIRIN: 200628-F-VS255-0536 Resolution: 5311x3503 Size: 12.38 MB Location: SO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.