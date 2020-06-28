U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Martin, junior sniper, assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), provides security for a 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) C-130J Super Hercules during unloading operations in Somalia, June 28, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJFT-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 05:28
|Photo ID:
|6256306
|VIRIN:
|200628-F-VS255-0536
|Resolution:
|5311x3503
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT