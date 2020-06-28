Cargo is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 28, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 05:27
|Photo ID:
|6256296
|VIRIN:
|200628-F-VS255-0289
|Resolution:
|5063x3486
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT