PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Sailors pull an aircraft tractor on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a steel beach picnic June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
