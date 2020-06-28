PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Navy Master Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Daniel Pike, center, plays basketball with other Sailors during a steel beach picnic on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 06:09 Photo ID: 6255105 VIRIN: 200628-N-VY375-1342 Resolution: 4096x2720 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.