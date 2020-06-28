Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung Yi 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Sailors play basketball during a steel beach picnic on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    VIRIN: 200628-N-VY375-1239
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Steel Beach Picnic
    Aircraft Carrier

