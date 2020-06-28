PACIFIC OCEAN (June 28, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Andre Payne, from East St. Louis, Ill., assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, throws a beanbag during a steel beach picnic on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 28, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 06:09
|Photo ID:
|6255102
|VIRIN:
|200628-N-VY375-1062
|Resolution:
|3444x2445
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT