GHWB Holds Baptism Ceremony

200617-N-LX838-1017 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 17, 2020) Cmdr. John Connolly, a chaplain assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Charlotte, North Carolina, delivers a sermon to Sailors and civilians gathered for a baptism in the ship's bell. GHWB is currently undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2020 15:18
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
