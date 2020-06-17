GHWB Holds Baptism Ceremony

200617-N-LX838-1047 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 17, 2020) Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Mike Pasquale, from Satellite Beach, Florida, holds his son over the bell of the the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) as Cmdr. John Connolly, a chaplain assigned to , from Charlotte, North Carolina, baptizes him during a ceremony at Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Naval Air Station Oceana. GHWB is currently undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

