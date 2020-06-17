GHWB Holds Baptism Ceremony

200617-N-LX838-1032 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 17, 2020) Cmdr. John Connolly, a chaplain assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Charlotte, North Carolina, performs a baptism as Lt. Caroline Ready, from Jacksonville, Florida, holds her daughter over the ship's bell at Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Naval Air Station Oceana. GHWB is currently undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

