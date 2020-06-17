Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Holds Baptism Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    GHWB Holds Baptism Ceremony

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Edgar 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    200617-N-LX838-1027 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 17, 2020) Cmdr. John Connolly, a chaplain assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Charlotte, North Carolina, pours holy water into the ship's bell during a baptism ceremony at Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Naval Air Station Oceana. GHWB is currently undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 15:19
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    This work, GHWB Holds Baptism Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

