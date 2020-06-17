GHWB Holds Baptism Ceremony

200617-N-LX838-1027 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 17, 2020) Cmdr. John Connolly, a chaplain assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Charlotte, North Carolina, pours holy water into the ship's bell during a baptism ceremony at Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Naval Air Station Oceana. GHWB is currently undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

