GHWB Holds Baptism Ceremony

200617-N-LX838-1056 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 17, 2020) Cmdr. John Connolly, a chaplain assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Charlotte, North Carolina, speaks to Sailors and civilians gathered for a baptism in the ship's bell. GHWB is currently undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

