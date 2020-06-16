Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, addresses Soldiers of Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, during their call to duty ceremony June 16, 2020, at the Akron-Canton Airport in North Canton, Ohio. The unit is deploying in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region
Ohio Army National Guard Chinook unit deploys
