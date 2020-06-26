Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard Chinook unit deploys

    Capt. Tara L. Pappas, commander of Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment

    NORTH CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    About 100 Soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), are embarking on an approximately yearlong deployment in support of U.S. Central Command.

    The unit operates the CH-47F Chinook, a twin-engine, tandem rotor heavy lift helicopter. Its primary roles are troop movement, equipment transport and battlefield resupply. It has a wide loading ramp at the rear of the fuselage and three external ventral cargo hooks. The unit’s previous deployments were in 2011-12 and 2015-16, both to Afghanistan.

