Ohio Army National Guard Chinook unit deploys

Photo By Sgt. Scott Fletcher | Capt. Tara L. Pappas, commander of Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, addresses her Soldiers during the unit's call to duty ceremony June 16, 2020, at the Akron-Canton Airport in North Canton, Ohio. The unit, which operates the CH-47 Chinook cargo helicopter, is deploying in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region.

About 100 Soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), are embarking on an approximately yearlong deployment in support of U.S. Central Command.



The unit operates the CH-47F Chinook, a twin-engine, tandem rotor heavy lift helicopter. Its primary roles are troop movement, equipment transport and battlefield resupply. It has a wide loading ramp at the rear of the fuselage and three external ventral cargo hooks. The unit’s previous deployments were in 2011-12 and 2015-16, both to Afghanistan.