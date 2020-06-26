Ohio Army National Guard Chinook unit deploys

About 100 Soldiers from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), are embarking on an approximately yearlong deployment in support of U.S. Central Command.
The unit operates the CH-47F Chinook, a twin-engine, tandem rotor heavy lift helicopter. Its primary roles are troop movement, equipment transport and battlefield resupply. It has a wide loading ramp at the rear of the fuselage and three external ventral cargo hooks. The unit’s previous deployments were in 2011-12 and 2015-16, both to Afghanistan.
