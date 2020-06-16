Ohio Army National Guard Chinook unit deploys

Capt. Tara L. Pappas, commander of Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, addresses her Soldiers during the unit’s call to duty ceremony June 16, 2020, at the Akron-Canton Airport in North Canton, Ohio. The unit, which operates the CH-47 Chinook cargo helicopter, is deploying in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region.

