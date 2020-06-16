Ohio Army National Guard Chinook unit deploys

Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Nelson offers the benediction during the call to duty ceremony for Soldiers of the Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, during their call to duty ceremony June 16, 2020, at the Akron-Canton Airport in North Canton, Ohio. The unit, which operates the CH-47 Chinook cargo helicopter, is deploying in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region.

Date Taken: 06.16.2020
Location: NORTH CANTON, OH, US