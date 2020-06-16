Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard Chinook unit deploys [Image 4 of 7]

    Ohio Army National Guard Chinook unit deploys

    NORTH CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, addresses Soldiers of Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, during their call to duty ceremony June 16, 2020, at the Akron-Canton Airport in North Canton, Ohio. The unit is deploying in support of U.S. Central Command to provide aviation support and conduct partnership operations with countries in the region

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 21:38
    Location: NORTH CANTON, OH, US 
