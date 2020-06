Airmen from the 355th Wing salute on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020. The Airmen saluted Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, as a part of his fini-flight at Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 18:51 Photo ID: 6254301 VIRIN: 200624-F-CJ465-1160 Resolution: 6870x3864 Size: 10.23 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col Drowley DM Fini Flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.