Airmen from the 355th Wing salute on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020. The Airmen saluted Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, as a part of his fini-flight at Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6254301
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-CJ465-1160
|Resolution:
|6870x3864
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col Drowley DM Fini Flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT