U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, is sprayed on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020. Drowley performed his fini-flight before going to be the 57th Wing commander at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 18:51 Photo ID: 6254306 VIRIN: 200624-F-CJ465-1202 Resolution: 6876x4584 Size: 12.84 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col Drowley DM Fini Flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.