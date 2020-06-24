Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Drowley DM Fini Flight [Image 10 of 15]

    Col Drowley DM Fini Flight

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell 

    355th Wing

    Four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs fly over the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020. The A-10s were a part of Col. Michael Drowley's, 355th Wing commander, fini-flight at Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Casey E. Bell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 18:51
    Photo ID: 6254307
    VIRIN: 200624-F-WN791-1008
    Resolution: 4848x3232
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Readiness
    DM
    Lethality
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    355th WG
    355 Wing
    355 WG

