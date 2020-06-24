Four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs fly over the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020. The A-10s were a part of Col. Michael Drowley's, 355th Wing commander, fini-flight at Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Casey E. Bell)
This work, Col Drowley DM Fini Flight [Image 15 of 15], by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
