Col Drowley DM Fini Flight

Four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs fly over the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020. The A-10s were a part of Col. Michael Drowley's, 355th Wing commander, fini-flight at Davis-Monthan. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Casey E. Bell)

Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 Photo by 2nd Lt. Casey Bell