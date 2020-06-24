A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis down the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020. The A-10, piloted by Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, was a part of his fini-flight before going to be the 57th Wing commander at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6254299
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-CJ465-1141
|Resolution:
|6742x3792
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col Drowley DM Fini Flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS
