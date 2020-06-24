U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, is sprayed on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 24, 2020. Drowley performed his fini-flight before going to be the 57th Wing commander at Nellis AFB, Nevada. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6254312
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-AB123-1005
|Resolution:
|4625x3083
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col Drowley DM Fini Flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT