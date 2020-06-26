781 MI BN UMT is the 2020 INSCOM UMT of the year

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Master Sgt. David Kress, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) religious affairs specialist, presents a plaque to (left to right) Chap. (Capt.) Michael Cerula, the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion chaplain, Lt. Col. Nadine Nally, commander of the 781st MI Battalion, and Pfc. Nakoya Washington, the battalion’s religious affairs specialist, in recognition of the 781st MI Battalion Unit Ministry Team (UMT) being recognized as the 2020 INSCOM UMT of the year at the 780th MI Brigade annex June 26.

