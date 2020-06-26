781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Chap. (Col.) Rick Cantrell, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) chaplain, points to the plate signaling the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) Unit Ministry Team (UMT) beat out 40 other INSCOM UMT members in order to be recognized as the 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year at the 780th MI Brigade annex June 26.

