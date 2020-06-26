781 MI BN Unit Ministry Team is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Chap. (Capt.) Michael Cerula (left), the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) chaplain, and Pfc. Nakoya Washington, the battalion’s religious affairs specialist, were recognized by U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) as the 2020 INSCOM Unit Ministry Team (UMT) of the Year at the 780th MI Brigade annex June 26.

