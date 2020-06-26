FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Chap. (Capt.) Michael Cerula (left), the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) chaplain, and Pfc. Nakoya Washington, the battalion’s religious affairs specialist, were recognized by U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) as the 2020 INSCOM Unit Ministry Team (UMT) of the Year at the 780th MI Brigade annex June 26.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6253859
|VIRIN:
|200626-O-PX639-771
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 781 MI BN Unit Ministry Team is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber battalion Unit Ministry Team wins INSCOM top UMT honors
LEAVE A COMMENT