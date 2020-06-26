FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – (left to right) Chap. (Col.) Rick Cantrell, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) chaplain; Chap. (Capt.) Michael Cerula, the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber) chaplain; Pfc. Nakoya Washington, the battalion’s religious affairs specialist; Master Sgt. David Kress, the INSCOM religious affairs specialist; Lt. Col. Nadine Nally, commander of the 781st MI Battalion; and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Barnes, the senior enlisted leader for the 781st MI Battalion, showcase a framed letter from the INSCOM commanding general, Maj. Gen. Gary W. Johnston, congratulating the 781st MI Battalion Unit Ministry Team (UMT) for their selection as the 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year at the 780th MI Brigade annex June 26.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 14:37 Photo ID: 6253860 VIRIN: 200626-O-PX639-891 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.39 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.