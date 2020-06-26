781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Congratulations to the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) Unit Ministry Team (UMT) who were recognized by U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) as the 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year at the 780th MI Brigade annex June 26. (left to right) Chap. (Maj.) Peter Baek, 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) chaplain; Staff Sgt. Patrick Grill, brigade religious affairs specialist, Chap. (Capt.) Michael Cerula, the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) chaplain, Pfc. Nakoya Washington, the battalion’s religious affairs specialist, Chap. (Col.) Rick Cantrell, the INSCOM chaplain, and Master Sgt. David Kress, the INSCOM religious affairs specialist.

