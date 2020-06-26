Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year [Image 4 of 5]

    781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Congratulations to the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) Unit Ministry Team (UMT) who were recognized by U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) as the 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year at the 780th MI Brigade annex June 26. (left to right) Chap. (Maj.) Peter Baek, 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) chaplain; Staff Sgt. Patrick Grill, brigade religious affairs specialist, Chap. (Capt.) Michael Cerula, the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) chaplain, Pfc. Nakoya Washington, the battalion’s religious affairs specialist, Chap. (Col.) Rick Cantrell, the INSCOM chaplain, and Master Sgt. David Kress, the INSCOM religious affairs specialist.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 14:37
    Photo ID: 6253869
    VIRIN: 200626-O-PX639-394
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    781 MI BN Unit Ministry Team is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year
    781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year
    781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year
    781 MI BN UMT is 2020 INSCOM UMT of the Year
    781 MI BN UMT is the 2020 INSCOM UMT of the year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyber battalion Unit Ministry Team wins INSCOM top UMT honors

    TAGS

    Unit Ministry Team
    Cyber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT