75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia

U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Ardaiz, 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian sniper, prepares to provide security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), in Somalia, June 18, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

