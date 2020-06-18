U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Ardaiz, 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian sniper, prepares to provide security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), in Somalia, June 18, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 02:08
|Photo ID:
|6253146
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-SN152-0170
|Resolution:
|3985x2704
|Size:
|789.17 KB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT