75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia

Department of Defense personnel with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), prepare to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 18, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

