    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 9 of 12]

    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia

    SOMALIA

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), directs loading of cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules in Somalia, June 18, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Photo ID: 6253144
    VIRIN: 200618-F-SN152-0147
    Location: SO
    This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Little Rock
    Loadmaster
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    C-130J Super Hercules
    75th
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

