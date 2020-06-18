U.S. military personnel assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), await a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron to finish taxiing in order to perform their assigned duties in Somalia, June 18, 2020. CJTF-HOA is responsible for protecting U.S. interests and promoting security measures and capabilities throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 02:07 Photo ID: 6253139 VIRIN: 200618-F-SN152-0119 Resolution: 3640x2529 Size: 812.63 KB Location: SO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.