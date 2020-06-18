U.S. military personnel assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), await a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron to finish taxiing in order to perform their assigned duties in Somalia, June 18, 2020. CJTF-HOA is responsible for protecting U.S. interests and promoting security measures and capabilities throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6253139
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-SN152-0119
|Resolution:
|3640x2529
|Size:
|812.63 KB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT