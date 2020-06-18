U.S. Air Force loadmasters from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), prepare to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules in Somalia, June 18, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6253141
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-SN152-0140
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT