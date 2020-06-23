Brig. Gen. Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commanding General-Operations, 25th Infantry Division, listens to Spc. Brandi Bowers, an Allied Trade Specialist with the 536th Support Maintenance Company, explain how 3D printed components locally produced can expidate repairs to equipment for the 25th Infantry Division on Jun. 23, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, HI.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 18:16 Photo ID: 6252790 VIRIN: 200623-A-RM398-040 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 2.16 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Richard Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.