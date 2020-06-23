Brig. Gen. Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commanding General-Operations, 25th Infantry Division, observes Sgt. Terel Lewis, an Allied Trade Specialist from the 536th Support Maintanence Company, operates a 3D printing machine in operation on Jun. 23, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, HI.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6252787
|VIRIN:
|200623-A-RM398-029
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Richard Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT