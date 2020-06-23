536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing

Brig. Gen. Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commanding General-Operations, 25th Infantry Division, examines a 3D printed component produced to replace an unservicable engine component as Spc. Brandi Bowers, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Marquist O'Neil, Pfc. Blake Edwards, and Staff Sgt. William Nicely observe on Jun. 23, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, HI.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6252791
|VIRIN:
|200623-A-RM398-064
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
