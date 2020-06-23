536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing

Brig. Gen. Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commanding General-Operations, 25th Infantry Division, examines 3D printing material as Staff Sgt. William Nicely, an Allied Trade Specialist with the 536th Support Maintenance Company, explains how 3D printing material is used to manufacture components on Jun. 23, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, HI.

