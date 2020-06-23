Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing [Image 6 of 9]

    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Lower 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commanding General-Operations, 25th Infantry Division, listens to Sgt. Terel Lewis, an Allied Trade Specialist with the 536th Support Maintenance Company, explain how the unit's 3D printing machine works on Jun. 23, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, HI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 18:16
    Photo ID: 6252789
    VIRIN: 200623-A-RM398-032
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Richard Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing
    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing
    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing
    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing
    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing
    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing
    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing
    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing
    536th Support Maintenance Company Modernizes Sustainment with 3D Printing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Modernization TropicLightning LightningSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT