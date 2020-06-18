Naval Hospital Jacksonville's 79th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 11, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Stephen Musik, an independent duty corpsman at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, checks the heart of Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Quentin Robinson, attached to Patrol Squadron Sixty-Two (VP-62). Musik, a native of Chesterfield, Virginia, says, “I’ve served as an IDC for almost eight years with 2nd Marine Division and aboard NAS Jacksonville. It’s truly an honor and privilege to be able to serve my sick and injured Devil Dogs and shipmates.” Naval Hospital Jacksonville, commissioned on July 1, 1941, celebrates its 79th anniversary on July 1, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

