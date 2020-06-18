Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's 79th anniversary [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's 79th anniversary

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 11, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Stephen Musik, an independent duty corpsman at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, checks the heart of Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Quentin Robinson, attached to Patrol Squadron Sixty-Two (VP-62). Musik, a native of Chesterfield, Virginia, says, “I’ve served as an IDC for almost eight years with 2nd Marine Division and aboard NAS Jacksonville. It’s truly an honor and privilege to be able to serve my sick and injured Devil Dogs and shipmates.” Naval Hospital Jacksonville, commissioned on July 1, 1941, celebrates its 79th anniversary on July 1, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

