JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 19, 2020) – Naval Hospital Jacksonville Command Master Chief Lewis Jackson is relieved by Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville’s commanding officer, during a Command Master Chief change of charge ceremony. Jackson will be reporting to his next duty station at Transient Personnel Unit / Pre-Trial Confinement Facility Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

