JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 19, 2020) – Naval Hospital Jacksonville Command Master Chief Lewis Jackson is relieved by Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville’s commanding officer, during a Command Master Chief change of charge ceremony. Jackson will be reporting to his next duty station at Transient Personnel Unit / Pre-Trial Confinement Facility Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6250234
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-AW702-001
|Resolution:
|3528x2520
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Master Chief change of charge [Image 4 of 4], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT