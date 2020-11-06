PTSD Awareness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 11, 2020) – Lt. Garrett Drake, a psychologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, conducts a virtual visit with a patient using Navy Care. Drake, a native of San Antonio, Texas, holds a doctor of psychology degree from George Fox University. “PTSD affects many individuals. The great news is that PTSD is a very treatable condition, and research is continuously improving our understanding and treatment." It’s common to have post-traumatic stress (PTS) after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is when symptoms linger and they’re severe enough to interfere with daily life. For PTSD, there is treatment that works. PTSD treatment can turn someone’s life around, even if they’ve struggled for years. Talk to your doctor, behavioral health clinic, chaplain, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Deployment Health Center, or visit www.realwarriors.net. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

