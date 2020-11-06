Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PTSD Awareness [Image 1 of 4]

    PTSD Awareness

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 11, 2020) – Lt. Garrett Drake, a psychologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, conducts a virtual visit with a patient using Navy Care. Drake, a native of San Antonio, Texas, holds a doctor of psychology degree from George Fox University. “PTSD affects many individuals. The great news is that PTSD is a very treatable condition, and research is continuously improving our understanding and treatment." It’s common to have post-traumatic stress (PTS) after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is when symptoms linger and they’re severe enough to interfere with daily life. For PTSD, there is treatment that works. PTSD treatment can turn someone’s life around, even if they’ve struggled for years. Talk to your doctor, behavioral health clinic, chaplain, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Deployment Health Center, or visit www.realwarriors.net. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 08:31
    Photo ID: 6250230
    VIRIN: 200611-N-AW702-002
    Resolution: 2687x3264
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTSD Awareness [Image 4 of 4], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PTSD Awareness
    Command Master Chief change of charge
    Command Master Chief change of charge
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's 79th anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PTSD
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Navy Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT