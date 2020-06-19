JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 19, 2020) – Naval Hospital Jacksonville Command Master Chief (CMC) Sean Bailey assumes his duties as CMC as he salutes Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville’s commanding officer, during a CMC change of charge ceremony. Bailey previously served as Command Master Chief of Military Entrance and Processing Station New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6250235
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-AW702-002
|Resolution:
|3628x2591
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Master Chief change of charge [Image 4 of 4], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
