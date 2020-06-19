JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 19, 2020) – Naval Hospital Jacksonville Command Master Chief (CMC) Sean Bailey assumes his duties as CMC as he salutes Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville’s commanding officer, during a CMC change of charge ceremony. Bailey previously served as Command Master Chief of Military Entrance and Processing Station New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 08:31 Photo ID: 6250235 VIRIN: 200619-N-AW702-002 Resolution: 3628x2591 Size: 2.05 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Master Chief change of charge [Image 4 of 4], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.