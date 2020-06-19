Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief change of charge

    Command Master Chief change of charge

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 19, 2020) – Naval Hospital Jacksonville Command Master Chief (CMC) Sean Bailey assumes his duties as CMC as he salutes Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville’s commanding officer, during a CMC change of charge ceremony. Bailey previously served as Command Master Chief of Military Entrance and Processing Station New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Master Chief change of charge [Image 4 of 4], by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

