Using coordinated indirect fires and ground clearance, Qwat al-Khasah, Special Forces Iraq, neutralized two Daesh safe havens in the Hamrin Mountains. SOJTF-OIR provides advice, assistance and support for Iraqi forces as they root out Daesh remnants. #DefeatDaesh
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 02:31
|Photo ID:
|6249960
|VIRIN:
|200624-A-SB126-774
|Location:
|IQ
This work, Qwat Al-Khasah [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iraq’s oldest Special Operations Force ready for today’s challenges
