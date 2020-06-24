Qwat Al-Khasah, 2nd Battalion along with Coalition Forces conduct combined mission rehearsal, involving movements, maneuvers, and battle tracking, on May 30, Taji, Iraq. Rehearsals such as these ensure Qwat Al-Khasah can quickly and precisely counter any and all Daesh remnant activity.
