    Qwat Al-Khasah [Image 4 of 4]

    Qwat Al-Khasah

    IRAQ

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Cambrin Bassett 

    Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

    Qwat Al-Khasah, 2nd Battalion along with Coalition Forces conduct combined mission rehearsal, involving movements, maneuvers, and battle tracking, on May 30, Taji, Iraq. Rehearsals such as these ensure Qwat Al-Khasah can quickly and precisely counter any and all Daesh remnant activity.
    #DefeatDaesh #SFIraq

    This work, Qwat Al-Khasah [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iraq’s oldest Special Operations Force ready for today’s challenges

