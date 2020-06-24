Using coordinated indirect fires and ground clearance, Qwat al-Khasah, Special Forces Iraq, neutralized two Daesh safe havens in the Hamrin Mountains. SOJTF-OIR provides advice, assistance and support for Iraqi forces as they root out Daesh remnants. #DefeatDaesh

